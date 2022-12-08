No matter how cynical the overall market is Cano Health Inc. (CANO) performance over the last week is recorded -10.00%

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) flaunted slowness of -2.84% at $1.71, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.78 and sunk to $1.66 before settling in for the price of $1.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANO posted a 52-week range of $1.48-$9.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $232.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $858.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.4004, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.3955.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2150 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.29, operating margin was -5.89 and Pretax Margin of -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cano Health Inc. industry. Cano Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.80%, in contrast to 68.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 300,000 shares at the rate of 6.81, making the entire transaction reach 2,043,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 314,825.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, CANO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cano Health Inc., CANO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.01 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.2465.