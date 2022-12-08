No matter how cynical the overall market is Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) performance over the last week is recorded -15.38%

As on December 07, 2022, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.45% to $1.32. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $1.13 before settling in for the price of $1.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSUN posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$95.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.5801.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 454 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.67, operating margin was +12.99 and Pretax Margin of +13.08.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.84%, in contrast to 0.15% institutional ownership.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.48.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61.

In the same vein, GSUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Golden Sun Education Group Limited, GSUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.87 million was better the volume of 0.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.8731.