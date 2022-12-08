No matter how cynical the overall market is Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) performance over the last week is recorded 47.90%

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) started the day on December 07, 2022, with a price increase of 20.55% at $1.76. During the day, the stock rose to $1.80 and sunk to $1.44 before settling in for the price of $1.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOUR posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$1.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -47.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $187.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8395, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8200.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuniu Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.97.

In the same vein, TOUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27.

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.1787.