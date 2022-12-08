Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) EPS growth this year is 38.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) flaunted slowness of -0.24% at $79.00, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $79.49 and sunk to $78.36 before settling in for the price of $79.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTIS posted a 52-week range of $62.49-$88.22.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $416.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.51.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Otis Worldwide Corporation industry. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 02, this organization’s EVP, CFO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 77.87, making the entire transaction reach 389,354 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,063. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s EVP, CFO sold 2,618 for 78.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 205,631. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,063 in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.78) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.46.

In the same vein, OTIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.73.