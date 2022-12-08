Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) volume hits 3.76 million: A New Opening for Investors

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) flaunted slowness of -13.51% at $0.73, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8399 and sunk to $0.7203 before settling in for the price of $0.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGY posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$34.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $458.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $451.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $350.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3004.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -6.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49.

In the same vein, PGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Pagaya Technologies Ltd., PGY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.1125.