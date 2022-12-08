Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) last month performance of 14.01% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) started the day on December 07, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.20% at $164.69. During the day, the stock rose to $168.745 and sunk to $163.96 before settling in for the price of $166.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANW posted a 52-week range of $140.07-$213.63.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 25.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $297.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $164.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $174.76.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 36,000 shares at the rate of 176.54, making the entire transaction reach 6,355,516 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,864,523. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 2,000 for 172.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 344,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,716 in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.13.

In the same vein, PANW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.16% While, its Average True Range was 6.14.