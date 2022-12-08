Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) last week performance was -10.71%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.66% to $1.50. During the day, the stock rose to $1.59 and sunk to $1.49 before settling in for the price of $1.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEVA posted a 52-week range of $1.46-$9.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -319.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $217.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $314.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8708, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0280.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 227 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.04, operating margin was -1124.51 and Pretax Margin of -1099.60.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Aeva Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 1.86, making the entire transaction reach 23,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,500. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,997 for 2.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,001. This particular insider is now the holder of 192,797 in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1099.60 while generating a return on equity of -29.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -319.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.55.

In the same vein, AEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aeva Technologies Inc., AEVA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.08 million was inferior to the volume of 1.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1493.