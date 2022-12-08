Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) last month performance of 12.08% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on December 07, 2022, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.25% to $101.88. During the day, the stock rose to $102.25 and sunk to $101.15 before settling in for the price of $101.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PM posted a 52-week range of $82.85-$112.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.55 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.55 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.67.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 69600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.70, operating margin was +41.38 and Pretax Margin of +39.02.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Tobacco industry. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 77.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Pres., European Union Region sold 29,941 shares at the rate of 108.49, making the entire transaction reach 3,248,338 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 178,160. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg sold 12,000 for 111.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,340,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,178 in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.36) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.15, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.92.

In the same vein, PM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.61, a figure that is expected to reach 1.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Philip Morris International Inc., PM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.17 million was better the volume of 5.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.