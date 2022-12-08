Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) EPS is poised to hit -0.43 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on December 07, 2022, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.87% to $57.31. During the day, the stock rose to $58.70 and sunk to $54.665 before settling in for the price of $54.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLL posted a 52-week range of $32.08-$79.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $937.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.01.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 49.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08, this organization’s President and CEO sold 7,324 shares at the rate of 62.64, making the entire transaction reach 458,751 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 128,982. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 21, Company’s President and CEO sold 6,164 for 56.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 350,039. This particular insider is now the holder of 120,259 in total.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.19.

In the same vein, PLL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Piedmont Lithium Inc., PLL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was better the volume of 0.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.19% While, its Average True Range was 4.20.