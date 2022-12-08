Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recent quarterly performance of -43.33% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) set off with pace as it heaved 11.90% to $0.51. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5249 and sunk to $0.3841 before settling in for the price of $0.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PT posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$7.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4132, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5141.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 124 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.41, operating margin was -39.05 and Pretax Margin of -58.85.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.78%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -58.72.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.70%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, PT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.43.

Technical Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, PT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.0681.