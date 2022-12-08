QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is predicted to post EPS of 2.36 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on December 07, 2022, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) started slowly as it slid -1.31% to $118.21. During the day, the stock rose to $120.32 and sunk to $117.76 before settling in for the price of $119.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $101.93-$193.58.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $117.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $134.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.84, operating margin was +33.49 and Pretax Margin of +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 74.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s President QTL & Global Affairs sold 26,427 shares at the rate of 122.33, making the entire transaction reach 3,232,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,179. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 2,894 for 121.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 350,463. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.35, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.92.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.42, a figure that is expected to reach 2.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.31 million was lower the volume of 9.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.27% While, its Average True Range was 4.09.