Recent developments with Altimmune Inc. (ALT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.39 cents.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.90, plunging -6.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.1478 and dropped to $9.97 before settling in for the closing price of $11.06. Within the past 52 weeks, ALT’s price has moved between $3.83 and $23.49.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 6.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -22.90%. With a float of $48.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47 employees.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 400,322. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $20.02, taking the stock ownership to the 236,797 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 15,000 for $15.06, making the entire transaction worth $225,890. This insider now owns 259,804 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.47) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 146.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.98 in the near term. At $11.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.29. The third support level lies at $8.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 484.31 million based on 49,159K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,410 K and income totals -97,090 K. The company made 10 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.