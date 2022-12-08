Search
Sana Meer
Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) last month volatility was 6.22%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) started the day on December 07, 2022, with a price increase of 22.23% at $23.09. During the day, the stock rose to $23.61 and sunk to $21.41 before settling in for the price of $18.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REPL posted a 52-week range of $13.05-$30.89.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -55.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.80.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Replimune Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.89%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 6,324 shares at the rate of 14.59, making the entire transaction reach 92,267 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 765,735. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,436 for 14.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,131. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,099 in total.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.78) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -25.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.43 in the upcoming year.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38.

In the same vein, REPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

