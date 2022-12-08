Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is 17.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.70% to $69.85. During the day, the stock rose to $70.27 and sunk to $69.405 before settling in for the price of $70.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIO posted a 52-week range of $50.92-$84.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 13.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 115.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $112.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.23.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 49000 workers. It has generated 935,616 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 310,826. The stock had 19.28 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.84, operating margin was +44.89 and Pretax Margin of +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Rio Tinto Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rio Tinto Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 115.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.43, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88.

In the same vein, RIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.86.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rio Tinto Group, RIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.66 million was inferior to the volume of 4.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.