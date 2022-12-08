Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is predicted to post EPS of 0.01 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.33% to $0.49. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5199 and sunk to $0.4803 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHIP posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$1.32.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 139.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4906, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8126.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.60%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 139.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.94, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, SHIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.64 million was inferior to the volume of 2.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0286.