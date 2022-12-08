SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 14-day ATR is 1.58: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.59% to $34.64. During the day, the stock rose to $35.60 and sunk to $34.21 before settling in for the price of $35.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLG posted a 52-week range of $35.28-$85.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.61.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 931 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.94, operating margin was +45.04 and Pretax Margin of +58.06.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. SL Green Realty Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 85.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s Director sold 3,476 shares at the rate of 81.40, making the entire transaction reach 282,946 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s Director sold 3,560 for 77.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 275,224. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,616 in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +54.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.85.

In the same vein, SLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Going through the that latest performance of [SL Green Realty Corp., SLG]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.