The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) EPS growth this year is -38.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) open the trading on December 07, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.30% to $11.34. During the day, the stock rose to $11.72 and sunk to $11.08 before settling in for the price of $11.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEO posted a 52-week range of $5.20-$12.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.39.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.82, operating margin was +12.77 and Pretax Margin of +8.54.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. The GEO Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.79%, in contrast to 79.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s VP of Finance and Treasurer sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 25,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,779.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.34) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +3.12 while generating a return on equity of 7.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.48, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.79.

In the same vein, GEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

[The GEO Group Inc., GEO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.