The key reasons why Niu Technologies (NIU) is -77.38% away from 52-week high?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) started the day on December 07, 2022, with a price decrease of -8.71% at $4.61. During the day, the stock rose to $4.73 and sunk to $4.30 before settling in for the price of $5.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIU posted a 52-week range of $2.57-$20.38.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 59.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $320.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.75.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 702 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.90, operating margin was +5.50 and Pretax Margin of +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $85.37, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, NIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.