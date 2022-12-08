The key reasons why VEON Ltd. (VEON) is -67.03% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) remained unchanged at $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6001 and sunk to $0.58 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEON posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.82.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $762.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4045, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4759.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 44585 employees. It has generated 147,780 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,480. The stock had 8.99 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.07, operating margin was +18.95 and Pretax Margin of +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. VEON Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 18.40% institutional ownership.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.90%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.71, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.95.

In the same vein, VEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Going through the that latest performance of [VEON Ltd., VEON]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.65 million was inferior to the volume of 10.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0359.