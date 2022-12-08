Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Open at price of $0.668: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) started the day on December 07, 2022, with a price increase of 21.08% at $0.73. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7813 and sunk to $0.64 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDI posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$0.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4616, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5012.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Titan Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 3.74% institutional ownership.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.17.

In the same vein, TMDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.61 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.1113.