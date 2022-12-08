Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) latest performance of -6.49% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.49% to $0.61. During the day, the stock rose to $0.74 and sunk to $0.58 before settling in for the price of $0.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WLDS posted a 52-week range of $0.59-$5.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8144.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.08, operating margin was -1811.27 and Pretax Margin of -1840.85.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.93%, in contrast to 10.30% institutional ownership.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1840.85.

Wearable Devices Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10%.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 164.68.

In the same vein, WLDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27.

Technical Analysis of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wearable Devices Ltd., WLDS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.0909.