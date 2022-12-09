A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) as it 5-day change was -0.30%

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) flaunted slowness of -1.80% at $128.27, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $131.20 and sunk to $127.915 before settling in for the price of $130.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUM posted a 52-week range of $103.96-$139.85.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $117.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $117.05.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 36000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.09, operating margin was +31.99 and Pretax Margin of +25.43.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Yum! Brands Inc. industry. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Director sold 1,215 shares at the rate of 118.30, making the entire transaction reach 143,734 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,233. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Vice President, Controller sold 4,454 for 118.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 527,888. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,266 in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.22, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.42.

In the same vein, YUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.39, a figure that is expected to reach 1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.33% While, its Average True Range was 2.12.