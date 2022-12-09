Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Open at price of $8.17: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) set off with pace as it heaved 0.62% to $8.15. During the day, the stock rose to $8.295 and sunk to $8.12 before settling in for the price of $8.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIV posted a 52-week range of $5.21-$9.77.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -29.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.36.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 62 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.31, operating margin was -5.38 and Pretax Margin of -10.92.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Director bought 2,145 shares at the rate of 6.31, making the entire transaction reach 13,545 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,145.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -3.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.54, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.76.

In the same vein, AIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million was inferior to the volume of 1.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.