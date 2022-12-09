Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) surge 4.55% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Analyst Insights

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) flaunted slowness of -0.33% at $2.99, as the Stock market unbolted on December 08, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $3.18 and sunk to $2.93 before settling in for the price of $3.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUTL posted a 52-week range of $1.96-$6.94.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $261.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.07.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 324 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -10958.66 and Pretax Margin of -11014.47.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Autolus Therapeutics plc industry. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.05%, in contrast to 55.00% institutional ownership.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.5) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -9429.06 while generating a return on equity of -54.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in the upcoming year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 96.84.

In the same vein, AUTL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Autolus Therapeutics plc, AUTL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.