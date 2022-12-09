AutoNation Inc. (AN) Moves -1.30% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.30% at $117.80. During the day, the stock rose to $120.55 and sunk to $117.22 before settling in for the price of $119.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AN posted a 52-week range of $94.92-$135.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 325.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $114.00.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 22200 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.42, operating margin was +7.28 and Pretax Margin of +7.00.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. AutoNation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer sold 1,850 shares at the rate of 122.50, making the entire transaction reach 226,625 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,401. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 12, Company’s 10% Owner sold 31,925 for 105.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,361,490. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,159,357 in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $6.27) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.31 while generating a return on equity of 48.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 325.40% and is forecasted to reach 20.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AutoNation Inc. (AN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.81, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.79.

In the same vein, AN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.47, a figure that is expected to reach 5.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.52% While, its Average True Range was 3.55.