Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) EPS growth this year is 37.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) started the day on December 08, 2022, remained unchanged at at $5.76. During the day, the stock rose to $5.80 and sunk to $5.74 before settling in for the price of $5.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBVA posted a 52-week range of $3.93-$6.97.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $6.03 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.90%, in contrast to 3.10% institutional ownership.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.57, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26.

In the same vein, BBVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.