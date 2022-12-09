B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) volume hits 1.03 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.31% to $12.73. During the day, the stock rose to $12.9699 and sunk to $12.4698 before settling in for the price of $12.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BGS posted a 52-week range of $12.17-$34.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $866.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.93.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2847 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.16, operating margin was +12.49 and Pretax Margin of +4.55.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. B&G Foods Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 67.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 14.01, making the entire transaction reach 280,294 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 760,392. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13, Company’s Director sold 13,875 for 20.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 286,658. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,007 in total.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.28 while generating a return on equity of 7.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for B&G Foods Inc. (BGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, BGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

Going through the that latest performance of [B&G Foods Inc., BGS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.11 million was inferior to the volume of 1.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.