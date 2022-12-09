Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.74 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.81% to $54.97. During the day, the stock rose to $56.13 and sunk to $54.61 before settling in for the price of $55.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNQ posted a 52-week range of $36.62-$69.14.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 105.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.08 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.62.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9735 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.57, operating margin was +31.65 and Pretax Margin of +31.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 66.60% institutional ownership.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.15) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +25.50 while generating a return on equity of 22.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.60% and is forecasted to reach 9.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 105.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.20, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.48.

In the same vein, CNQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.63, a figure that is expected to reach 2.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Canadian Natural Resources Limited, CNQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.03 million was inferior to the volume of 2.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.