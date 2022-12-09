Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Open at price of $8.36: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) open the trading on December 08, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.73% to $8.19. During the day, the stock rose to $8.375 and sunk to $8.145 before settling in for the price of $8.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.16-$10.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.46.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12126 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.74, operating margin was +12.29 and Pretax Margin of +24.26.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

[Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.