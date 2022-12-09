Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) volume hits 1.63 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) set off with pace as it heaved 1.55% to $53.13. During the day, the stock rose to $53.61 and sunk to $52.32 before settling in for the price of $52.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCEP posted a 52-week range of $41.80-$59.86.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 8.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $457.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $289.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 33000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.82, operating margin was +13.04 and Pretax Margin of +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.67%, in contrast to 31.90% institutional ownership.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.44, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42.

In the same vein, CCEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.23, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, CCEP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.01 million was inferior to the volume of 1.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.