Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) return on Assets touches 23.73: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on December 07, 2022, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) started slowly as it slid -3.52% to $32.34. During the day, the stock rose to $33.52 and sunk to $31.39 before settling in for the price of $33.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCRN posted a 52-week range of $15.26-$40.12.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.96.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8679 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.78, operating margin was +8.65 and Pretax Margin of +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 98.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s VP, Corporate Treasurer sold 1,071 shares at the rate of 36.00, making the entire transaction reach 38,556 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,950. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 03, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 14,901 for 30.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 447,030. This particular insider is now the holder of 155,896 in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.35) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 74.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.37, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.55.

In the same vein, CCRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.65 million was better the volume of 0.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.09% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.