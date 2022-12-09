Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Moves 1.10% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.10% to $143.77. During the day, the stock rose to $144.49 and sunk to $142.68 before settling in for the price of $142.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRI posted a 52-week range of $110.96-$155.25.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $138.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 178956 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.87, operating margin was +12.06 and Pretax Margin of +11.36.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr sold 2,228 shares at the rate of 145.00, making the entire transaction reach 323,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,283. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s President, Olive Garden sold 10,290 for 140.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,446,011. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,043 in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.56) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.92, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.05.

In the same vein, DRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.22, a figure that is expected to reach 2.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Darden Restaurants Inc., DRI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.0 million was inferior to the volume of 1.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.25% While, its Average True Range was 2.81.