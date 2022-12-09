Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.10

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price increase of 4.14% at $20.36. During the day, the stock rose to $20.48 and sunk to $19.80 before settling in for the price of $19.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXTR posted a 52-week range of $8.49-$21.03.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 86.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.81.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2643 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.67, operating margin was +6.57 and Pretax Margin of +4.69.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Extreme Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 88.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s EVP Chief Financial Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 20.74, making the entire transaction reach 207,409 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,347. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 94,498 for 19.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,802,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 838,722 in total.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 61.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 86.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.51, and its Beta score is 2.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.69.

In the same vein, EXTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.