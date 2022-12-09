Formula One Group (FWONK) last month volatility was 3.35%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on December 08, 2022, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.66% to $59.97. During the day, the stock rose to $61.015 and sunk to $58.75 before settling in for the price of $58.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FWONK posted a 52-week range of $50.00-$71.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 152.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.27.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.70, operating margin was +1.87 and Pretax Margin of -7.35.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s CAO/PFO sold 1,045 shares at the rate of 33.00, making the entire transaction reach 34,485 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,826. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s CAO/PFO sold 24,218 for 46.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,125,153. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,173 in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -8.90 while generating a return on equity of -2.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 152.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Formula One Group (FWONK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.24.

In the same vein, FWONK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Formula One Group, FWONK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.82 million was lower the volume of 1.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.99.