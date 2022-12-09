Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) last month volatility was 1.76%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.31% to $13.12. During the day, the stock rose to $13.23 and sunk to $13.05 before settling in for the price of $13.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBDC posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$16.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.94.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 725 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.69, operating margin was +127.17 and Pretax Margin of +106.19.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.49%, in contrast to 45.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.91, making the entire transaction reach 139,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Chairman sold 1,250,000 for 15.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,650,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,177,547 in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +106.19 while generating a return on equity of 13.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.58, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.90.

In the same vein, GBDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Golub Capital BDC Inc., GBDC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.