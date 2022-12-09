Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Open at price of $0.21: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.27% at $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.21 and sunk to $0.1925 before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLBZ posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$9.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -306.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2583, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1182.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 355 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -164.77, operating margin was -457.74 and Pretax Margin of -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. Helbiz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.20%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,019,293 shares at the rate of 0.18, making the entire transaction reach 709,807 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,578,925. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 51,498 for 0.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,330. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,498 in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -306.30%.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10.

In the same vein, HLBZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.02.

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.0404.