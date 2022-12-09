Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Open at price of $0.2102: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) open the trading on December 08, 2022, remained unchanged at $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2133 and sunk to $0.2025 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$1.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $563.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $533.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $112.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2497, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6013.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 559 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.00, operating margin was -73.36 and Pretax Margin of -225.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 400,000 shares at the rate of 0.25, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,889,125. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 21, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,775 for 1.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,973. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,489,125 in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -224.41 while generating a return on equity of -92.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

[Ideanomics Inc., IDEX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0185.