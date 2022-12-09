JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) latest performance of -0.07% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.07% to $131.50. During the day, the stock rose to $133.08 and sunk to $130.33 before settling in for the price of $131.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JPM posted a 52-week range of $101.28-$169.81.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.96 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.91 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $388.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $123.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 70.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s CEO Commercial Banking sold 5,139 shares at the rate of 135.01, making the entire transaction reach 693,831 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 242,872. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Vice Chairman sold 1,311 for 133.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 174,392. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,662 in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.88) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.10, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.92.

In the same vein, JPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.85, a figure that is expected to reach 3.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Going through the that latest performance of [JPMorgan Chase & Co., JPM]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.73 million was inferior to the volume of 13.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.89% While, its Average True Range was 3.13.