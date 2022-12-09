MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.88

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) set off with pace as it heaved 2.60% to $11.45. During the day, the stock rose to $11.49 and sunk to $11.14 before settling in for the price of $11.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFA posted a 52-week range of $7.15-$19.06.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 298 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +92.33, operating margin was +87.32 and Pretax Margin of +67.35.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. MFA Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 66.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 10.75, making the entire transaction reach 32,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,350. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Ofcr bought 1,000 for 10.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,208 in total.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +67.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MFA Financial Inc. (MFA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.16.

In the same vein, MFA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

Going through the that latest performance of [MFA Financial Inc., MFA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.1 million was inferior to the volume of 1.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.