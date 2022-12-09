Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) last month performance of 141.52% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) open the trading on December 08, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 11.17% to $0.88. During the day, the stock rose to $0.88 and sunk to $0.7802 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRIL posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$1.19.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4236, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4180.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 380 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.66, operating margin was -77.50 and Pretax Margin of -79.00.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Muscle Maker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Chief Investment Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 0.35, making the entire transaction reach 7,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 160,963. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Chief Operating Office bought 1,500 for 0.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 532. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,442 in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -79.00 while generating a return on equity of -54.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Muscle Maker Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.70%.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33.

In the same vein, GRIL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59.

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

[Muscle Maker Inc., GRIL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.0862.