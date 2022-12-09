Search
admin
admin

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is -8.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Top Picks

As on December 08, 2022, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) started slowly as it slid -6.29% to $0.37. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4048 and sunk to $0.3601 before settling in for the price of $0.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAOV posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 49.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3985, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6151.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.43, operating margin was -335.28 and Pretax Margin of -840.71.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. NanoVibronix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 0.60, making the entire transaction reach 23,828 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,000 for 0.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,296. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,000 in total.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2019, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -842.60 while generating a return on equity of -328.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.10%.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.92.

In the same vein, NAOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NanoVibronix Inc., NAOV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.33 million was better the volume of 0.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0802.

Latest

Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...
Trading Directions

How Has The Agrify (AGFY) Stock Appreciated 10% In Extended Trades Tuesday?

0
During extended trading yesterday, Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) increased...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) surge 8.64% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

-
Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) open the trading on December 08, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 3.76% to $228.27. During the day, the...
Read more

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Open at price of $34.94: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) set off with pace as it heaved 5.89% to...
Read more

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Moves 1.52% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Shaun Noe -
SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) established initial surge of 1.52% at $315.51, as the Stock market unbolted on December 08, 2022. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.