No matter how cynical the overall market is Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) performance over the last week is recorded 11.83%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price increase of 13.64% at $0.22. During the day, the stock rose to $0.23 and sunk to $0.19 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$1.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2564, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4559.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -518.91 and Pretax Margin of -622.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.39%, in contrast to 0.49% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -498.29 while generating a return on equity of -33.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.0267.