No matter how cynical the overall market is Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) performance over the last week is recorded -2.33%

As on Thursday, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) started slowly as it slid -1.14% to $11.30, before settling in for the price of $11.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEA posted a 52-week range of $10.22-$15.62.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.97.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Trustee sold 4,566 shares at the rate of 11.38, making the entire transaction reach 51,951 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.83.

In the same vein, NEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.91.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, NEA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.34 million was better the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.