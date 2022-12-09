No matter how cynical the overall market is The Clorox Company (CLX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.23%

As on December 08, 2022, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.60% to $150.21. During the day, the stock rose to $151.16 and sunk to $147.855 before settling in for the price of $149.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLX posted a 52-week range of $120.50-$186.86.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $142.25.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. The Clorox Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 82.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 140.63, making the entire transaction reach 140,630 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 600. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer sold 585 for 154.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,576. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,289 in total.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Clorox Company (CLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.94, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 177.23.

In the same vein, CLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Clorox Company (CLX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Clorox Company, CLX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.8 million was lower the volume of 1.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.58% While, its Average True Range was 3.28.