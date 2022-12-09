No matter how cynical the overall market is Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) performance over the last week is recorded -0.42%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) open the trading on December 08, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.42% to $33.40. During the day, the stock rose to $34.25 and sunk to $33.32 before settling in for the price of $33.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNVR posted a 52-week range of $21.49-$34.53.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 762.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.87.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9450 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.96, operating margin was +6.02 and Pretax Margin of +6.14.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Chemicals industry. Univar Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s Director sold 6,970 shares at the rate of 32.36, making the entire transaction reach 225,535 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 159,933. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 32.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,645,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 159,933 in total.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.91) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.83 while generating a return on equity of 22.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 762.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 49.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.03, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.57.

In the same vein, UNVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

[Univar Solutions Inc., UNVR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.