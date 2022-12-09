Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) PE Ratio stood at $13.84: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on December 08, 2022, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) started slowly as it slid -0.28% to $3.57. During the day, the stock rose to $3.58 and sunk to $3.54 before settling in for the price of $3.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NMR posted a 52-week range of $2.99-$4.87.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.00 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.73.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 26585 employees. It has generated 59,959,376 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,378,823. The stock had 0.35 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.23, operating margin was +14.22 and Pretax Margin of +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 2.61, making the entire transaction reach 39,112 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 327,499. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,995 for 2.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,288. This particular insider is now the holder of 177,500 in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.84, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, NMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26.

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nomura Holdings Inc., NMR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.13 million was lower the volume of 1.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.07.