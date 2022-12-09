Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) last month performance of 8.67% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) flaunted slowness of -0.43% at $11.66, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $11.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAD posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$16.12.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 27.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.38.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 265.59.

In the same vein, NAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.95.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, NAD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.