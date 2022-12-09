Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.95

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2022, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) set off with pace as it heaved 2.11% to $12.11. During the day, the stock rose to $12.4985 and sunk to $12.025 before settling in for the price of $11.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PK posted a 52-week range of $10.98-$20.58.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -13.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $222.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.41.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3.96, operating margin was -12.11 and Pretax Margin of -33.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 15.12, making the entire transaction reach 151,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 96,637. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 15.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 76,702. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,604 in total.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.53. This company achieved a net margin of -33.70 while generating a return on equity of -9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.05, and its Beta score is 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.88.

In the same vein, PK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., PK]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.51 million was inferior to the volume of 3.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.