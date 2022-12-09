Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) last week performance was 11.91%

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price increase of 3.85% at $10.24. During the day, the stock rose to $10.3497 and sunk to $9.92 before settling in for the price of $9.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRO posted a 52-week range of $8.48-$19.78.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.22.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2248 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.01, operating margin was +9.56 and Pretax Margin of +7.91.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.96%, in contrast to 16.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s Executive VP bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 9.71, making the entire transaction reach 19,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,000 for 21.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.82 while generating a return on equity of 13.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.58, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56.

In the same vein, KRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.