Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) volume hits 1.5 million: A New Opening for Investors

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) started the day on December 08, 2022, with a price increase of 59.66% at $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.52 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QTT posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$4.60.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 137.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -44.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4665, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9626.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Qutoutiao Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.09%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qutoutiao Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.70%.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, QTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -23.86.

Technical Analysis of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.1292.